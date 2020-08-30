Denver police searching for suspect car in 3-car-accident on I-25

DENVER (KDVR) — Police say a light blue 2010 Hyundai Sonata with a South Carolina license plate number IAJ-107 fled the scene of an accident on Interstate 25 and Yale Avenue Saturday evening.

Officials report the description of the driver is a medium built, white male with brown hair wearing a green shirt.

DPD report two people were transported to the hospital.

According to DPD, there are stickers in the rear window and on the bumper of the car. If anyone sees this vehicle, call 911 or DPD at 720-913-2012.