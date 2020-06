DENVER (KDVR) — An adult male was the victim of a shooting in the area of East 33rd Avenue and Forest Street late Friday night/early Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition. No details of the shooting were reported by DPD.

Anyone with information about the suspect(s) or shooting call 720-913-7867 or @CrimeStoppersCO.