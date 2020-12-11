Denver police searching for driver who hit vehicle head on and ran from accident

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police officers are investigating a head-on, hit-and-run accident with reported serious injuries at South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue.

One person was transported to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

South Platte River Drive is closed at West Florida Avenue. Roads are closed in all directions.

The driver of a blue Dodge Ram hit a white van head on. The driver of the van was transported to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram took off on foot and police are asking for help locating that driver.

If you have any information, call 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are received.