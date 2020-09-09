Denver police searching for driver who hit, killed scooter rider downtown

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are putting out another plea for help finding the driver who hit a group of people on scooters, killing one of them early Monday morning. The driver took off and hasn’t been caught.

Investigators have clear surveillance pictures of the car involved, they just need help finding it.

FOX31 and Channel 2’s partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers say this case is solvable.

“Obviously in this case, they were in a hurry to get away,” President Michael Mills said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at 14th and Arapahoe streets. The victims were part of a group of four people on stand-up scooters trying to make a left turn onto 14th when police say a silver Chevy Cobalt veered into the left lane at a high rate of speed and hit two people before taking off. One man was killed; another was seriously injured.

Police want people to be on the lookout for the car, a 2005-2010 Chevy Cobalt that likely has heavy front-end damage.

“I think someone knows this car. It’s in a different condition than it was last time they saw it. Typically we see when people are involved in hit-and-runs, their habits change in terms of where they park their car. If it’s on the driver’s side, they may park it over on the side of the parking lot or against a wall so no one will see that,” Mills said.

They say the smallest piece of information could be the break investigators need.

“Our program works because of the community, and has been successful for 38 years because people will make the phone call and do the right thing and assist in making our community safer,” Mills said.