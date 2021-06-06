Missing woman last seen in Highland neighborhood found, Denver Police said

DENVER (KDVR) – UPDATE (4:42 p.m.): Denver Police reported 26-year-old Elizabeth Prochoda has been located.

ORIGINAL: Police in Denver are searching for a missing woman last seen Saturday night in the Highland neighborhood.

Elizabeth Prochoda, 26, has not been seen since around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. She was wearing a black dress and was on foot in the area around 15th and Central Street.

She is described as 5-foot-7, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Denver police immediately at 720-913-2000.

#DPD have you seen Elizabeth Prochoda? Please help DPD locate her. pic.twitter.com/Q6T4GOD8eD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 6, 2021