A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are investigating what they’re now calling a homicide after an alleged adult male intruder was shot by a homeowner.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers were assigned to investigate a shooting in the 2200 block of Lafayette Street. At the time, one person was transported for treatment related to a gunshot wound.

Police said the Denver district attorney will determine if criminal charges are applicable in this case.