Denver police: Reports of active shooting at PrideFest are false

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department (DPD) has confirmed that although there were reports of shots heard at the Denver PrideFest hub at The Center on Colfax, “Reports of an active shooting or any disturbance are unfounded.”

According to DPD, a short disruption occurred Saturday at the Denver PrideFest hub at The Center on Colfax. A group of protestors from Rainbow Against Capitalism briefly blocked traffic to the event.

A few of the protestors entered the event and approached the food and beverage stand. One became aggressive and PrideFest security responded immediately.

Denver Police says they had been monitoring the protestors as they marched and were on site within minutes to coordinate with the PrideFest security team, according to PrideFest officials.

The protestor, who was unarmed, was escorted out and was not arrested.

Reports of an active shooting or any disturbance are unfounded. There are no reports of an ongoing activity at this location as of right now. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 26, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.