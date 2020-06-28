Denver police investigate homicide near ramp to Interstate 25 and Park Ave West

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) — One man was shot and killed on the 3600 block of Park Avenue West on Saturday night, the Denver Police Department reported.

The adult male victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, DPD say.

Two other adult males were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. DPD say the incident appears to have started as a fight.

No arrests have been made. DPD is investigating and updates will be reported as they are received. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 720-913-STOP.