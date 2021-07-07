Denver police prepare for large crowds and plenty of enjoyment as MLB’s All-Star Game comes to town

DENVER (KDVR) — As Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game draws closer on the calendar, Denver police are prepping and preparing for the big game as well.

In many ways, the Rockies having an away series this week makes Coors Field feel empty, but it’s really just the calm before the storm.

Keeping the peace and the public safe when thousands will soon to descend upon the Mile High City is a daunting task for DPD.

The department is used to working large scale events. The Democratic National Convention in 2008, World Youth Day in 1993, and who can forget 1998, when the MLB brought the All-Star Game came to town.

This time around, folks are coming in to celebrate a game, not to protest a political party.

“From that standpoint, it’s very easy,” said DPD Division Chief Joe Montoya.

The first step is increasing patrols on foot, on bike, and in cars. Plainclothes officers will watch crowds and special teams will be on the standby to deal with serious and life-threatening situations.

“You always have to be cognizant of what’s going on in our world right now. With just the violence and any kind of active shooter, or somebody who wants to do major harm, we monitor that closely,” said Montoya.

Montoya said his officers are mentally in a good place, looking forward to the event celebrating America’s national pastime.

“This is a nice event, it’s fun for everybody. People just get to come out and do something, and after the year we had as a planet, just the ability to come down in the sun and do something, we’re looking at it that way,” said Montoya.

Montoya said preparing his department for the national spotlight was a welcomed challenge.