Watch at 7:15 p.m.: Denver police chief speaks after officer shot in Westwood neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver police officer was shot on Tuesday evening and a suspect was taken into custody.

Multiple law enforcement sources say the officer was shot near West Center Avenue and Irving Street, just southwest of Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 6:34 p.m. that they were in the area of South Knox Court and West Kentucky Avenue in response to the incident. Road closures were in place and police advised drivers to avoid the area.

DPD said the officer was in stable condition.

Sources said the officer was shot in the vest and is in at Denver Health.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen is expected to address the incident at 7:15 p.m. You can watch it live in the FOX31 NOW player above.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX31 for updates.