DENVER (KDVR) — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed near the 300 block of 22nd Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 20. The Office of the Medical Examiner of Denver identified the victim as Mark Hill, but the Denver Police Department need help solving this homicide.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.