Denver police looking for white box truck in possible kidnapping

News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible abduction of a woman near Washington Street and Cleveland Place around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say they saw a man force a woman into a white box truck, according to police. The truck was last seen headed westbound on Park Avenue West towards I-25.

White box truck involved in possible kidnapping (Credit: DPD)

The truck (pictured above) is described as a white Ford delivery truck, model year 2008 or newer. The truck has word “Delivery” spray-painted in light-blue cursive letters on the rear roll-up door, a black passenger door, black bumper and the word “Den Co” painted in light-blue lettering on the driver’s side.

Police ask if you see the truck to call 911, do not intervene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories