Denver police looking for white box truck in possible kidnapping

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible abduction of a woman near Washington Street and Cleveland Place around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say they saw a man force a woman into a white box truck, according to police. The truck was last seen headed westbound on Park Avenue West towards I-25.



White box truck involved in possible kidnapping (Credit: DPD)

The truck (pictured above) is described as a white Ford delivery truck, model year 2008 or newer. The truck has word “Delivery” spray-painted in light-blue cursive letters on the rear roll-up door, a black passenger door, black bumper and the word “Den Co” painted in light-blue lettering on the driver’s side.

Police ask if you see the truck to call 911, do not intervene.