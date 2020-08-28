Denver police looking for suspects in drive-by shooting, aggravated assault incidents

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for assistance in finding suspects from a drive-by shooting, and also an aggravated assault that happened in August.

A drive-by shooting that injured 10 people, including a 3-year-old child, occurred at Byers & Pecos Park on Aug. 9 at approximately 4:30 p.m., DPD reported. The park is located at W. Byers Place and S. Pecos Street in the Valverde neighborhood.

Police say a late 90s, early 00s silver or gray Honda Civic was involved with the incident.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 18, DPD says a white or Hispanic male, wearing glasses, was involved in an aggravated assault on W. Colfax Avenue and N. Lowell Boulevard. The car associated with the suspect was described as a black Honda Civic with dark tinted windows.

DPD Crime Alert Bulletin

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $2,000 is possible for information.