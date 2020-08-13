Denver police looking for a Chevy Avalanche involved in a hit-and-run

DENVER (KDVR) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being stuck by a vehicle in Denver Saturday evening about 6:35 p.m.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash occurred at 20th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard. The vehicle involved fled the scene.

Investigators are looking for a red 2001-2006 Chevy Avalanche and information about the driver. The Avalanche was last seen traveling westbound on West 19th Avenue police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

#Denver, do you have any information about any of these cases? If so, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/5uAFA4xWCH — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 13, 2020