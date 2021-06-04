Denver Police involved in shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police were involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

They said it happened in the area of East 38th Avenue and North Newport Street, in Northeast Park Hill.

They said no officers were hurt but have not yet provided any further information.

Police said the 3800 block of Olive Street, East 38th Avenue between Newport Street and Olive Street and East 39th Avenue between Olive Street and Oneida Street were closed for the investigation.

