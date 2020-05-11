Denver Police investigating homicide in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER (KDVR) — A man died from a shooting on the 5400 block of North Odessa Street on Sunday night, Denver Police Department reports.
The incident was tweeted by DPD at 9:13 p.m. Sunday that officers were on-scene of a shooting investigation and an adult male victim had been transported to the hospital.
At 12:32 a.m. early Monday morning, they sent an update the victim had been pronounced deceased.
It is an active, ongoing homicide investigation and anyone with information, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.