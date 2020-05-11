Denver Police investigating homicide in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER (KDVR) — A man died from a shooting on the 5400 block of North Odessa Street on Sunday night, Denver Police Department reports.

The incident was tweeted by DPD at 9:13 p.m. Sunday that officers were on-scene of a shooting investigation and an adult male victim had been transported to the hospital.

At 12:32 a.m. early Monday morning, they sent an update the victim had been pronounced deceased.

Update: The victim of the shooting in the 5400 block of N Odessa has been pronounced deceased & we are investigating the incident as a homicide. The circumstances and suspect info remain under investigation. We encourage anyone with info to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. https://t.co/3CH1FXuAh9 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 11, 2020

It is an active, ongoing homicide investigation and anyone with information, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.