Denver police investigating homicide after shooting in North Park Hill

DENVER (KDVR) — An adult male died from his injuries after he was shot on the 2900 block of N. Poplar Street after midnight on Monday, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where he later died as a result of the shooting, DPD tweeted.

The adult male in this case has died as a result of the shooting, this case is being investigated as a homicide. https://t.co/R2ON7pSfC7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 6, 2020

DPD has not reported any suspects in custody. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7865).