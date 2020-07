DENVER (KDVR) — An adult female was pronounced deceased on the 1500 block of N. Oneida Street early Saturday morning when officers responded to a death investigation, according to the Denver Police Department.

#DPD Officers responded to the 1500 block of N Oneida St On a death investigation. An adult female was pronounced deceased. This is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/GJ03k20C88 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 4, 2020

DPD says this incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867).

