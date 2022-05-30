Denver (KDVR) – A Denver police investigation is now underway following a shooting in the East Colfax neighborhood that left one victim dead in an alleyway.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound in an alley along the 1600 block of Willow Street and Xanthia Street at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Denver’s Medical Examiner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The identity of the person responsible is still unknown in the early hours of the investigation, but if you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.