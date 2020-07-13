Denver police asking for information after woman found shot in burning car

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department are seeking information in the July 7 homicide of 20-year-old Kalani Hayter.

Hayter was discovered dead inside a red 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche on the 2500 block of West Eighth Avenue.

The vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint in Denver on the night of July 6.

The carjacking suspects are described as two Black males, in their late teens or early 20’s. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts at the time of the incident.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for up to $2,000 to anyone with information regarding the homicide and carjacking.

Call (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous.