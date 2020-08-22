Denver park dedicated to 21-year-old killed in gun violence

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver park is given new life in the wake of the tragic killing of Isabella Thallas. The park along Park Avenue and E. 17th Avenue in Denver is now a space dedicated to her life and others killed by gun violence.

On Friday, the community held a dedication ceremony. Her mother, Ana Thallas, led the way on the project to transform the park she described as once full of trash and trees with overgrown branches.

“That’s what my hope is, for this park to be something memorable for other families who have lost someone to gun violence,” Thallas said.

The park sits next to a mural of her daughter. Ana said the artwork inspired her to revitalize the space. She said she contacted the City of Denver two days before she laid her daughter to rest.

She thanked the city for their hard work and getting the park to where it is today. It now has a bench and a basketball court with a new mural.

The dedication ceremony was attended by family members and friends. Denver police officers and Denver Fire paramedics who responded to the scene also attended.

“They helped my daughter when I could not and as a mother that is the worst feeling in the world,” Thallas said.

Isabella was shot and killed June 10th while she and her boyfriend Darian Simon, were walking their dog near Coors Field. Simon was also shot but ultimately survived. Isabella had celebrated her 21st birthday just days before the shooting.

Her mother Ana said the park will help her heal. She hopes it can do the same for others suffering through pain.

“Enjoy the people around you in peace and love and know life is too short and tomorrow is not promised,” Thallas added.

The goal is to change the official name of the park to Bella Joy Gardens. Next Spring Thallas hopes to fill the park with flowers.