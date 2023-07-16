DENVER (KDVR) – In preparation for the extreme heat coming this week, the City and County of Denver is setting up cooling stations at area recreation centers for the public to use.

An extreme heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, and Tuesday is forecast to be hot as well.

The Centers For Disease Control reports that extreme heat can raise your core body temperature, and when your body cannot properly cool itself it could lead to serious health problems including heat stroke.

Drinking alcohol or not drinking enough water creates an extreme risk.

FOX31 spoke with families preparing for the rise in temperatures.

“I mean it’s pretty hot so I’m definitely not excited to go to camp Tuesday,” said one young resident enjoying ice cream in the shade in Cherry Creek North.

The CDC says extreme heat puts you in the danger zone when your body can no longer maintain a safe temperature.

How heat affects your health can depend on your age, weight, and whether you have heart disease or poor circulation.

Those over the age of 65 and kids under two are extremely vulnerable.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment recommends staying inside as much as possible or heading to a cooling station if your home is too hot.

In addition to Denver Recreation Centers, stations at Denver Public Library locations will have cooling stations available to the public with the exception of Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library and Westwood Branch Library.

You may be surprised to learn that health officials say fans will not prevent heat-related illness. They recommend taking a cool shower or bath instead.

The signs of heat-related illness include muscle cramping, red skin and shallow breathing.

Denver Animal Protection is also reminding residents to keep their pets cool, and never to leave them alone in a vehicle.

If you see an animal in a hot car, immediately call 311 or the Denver Police non-emergency number, 720-913-2000.

Denver has a Good Samaritan Law that provides legal immunity to people who break a car window to save an animal.

The DAP offers these tips to be sure that you won’t be legally responsible for damages if you come across a pet in need.

You must believe the animal is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury

The vehicle must be locked

You must make a ‘reasonable effort’ to find the vehicle’s owner

You must contact the Denver Police Department, Denver Fire or DAP before entering the vehicle

You cannot use more force than necessary to free the animal

If you break a window, you must remain with the animal and on scene until police or DAP officers arrive

The city also recommends checking up on your friends and neighbors during extreme heat.