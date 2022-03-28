Local Magician, Scotty Wiese will debut his show “Magic on the Rocks” at the historic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater Saturday, April 9th.

This premier event is ideal for all ages and will captivate the audience with storytelling, comedy, and magical surprises throughout the evening. Unlike other traditional magic acts, seasoned performer Scotty Wiese takes the audience on a journey of the senses that challenges the stereotype of allure and magic, all while inspiring human connection beyond the everyday routines of life. Wiese indicates that the audience is an essential component of the show and their engagement provides more impactful and memorable experiences.

Wiese started his career and company, Scotty Wiese Magic, with his first show in the Congress Park neighborhood of Denver. Since then, Wiese has performed at events for Luke Bryan, Google, Comcast, BMW, and countless other private and corporate events worldwide, as well as having a weekly five-star-rated magic show in downtown Denver for two years before the Pandemic.

The show will go on rain or shine (and yes, even if it snows!). For tickets and more information, visit redrocksonline.com/events/scotty-wiese-presents-magic-on-the-rocks-423663/.