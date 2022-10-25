The year was 1969 when the entire world is watching as the U.S. makes history to send the first man on the moon.

“Apollo: When We Went to the Moon” is an original exhibition co-produced by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Flying Fish Exhibits is now open at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. This new exhibit explores the causes and forces that sparked the space race, a decades long rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The exhibition, featuring objects and artifacts from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s archives, sets the scene of the era, exploring the social and political forces that pushed these nations to be the first to set foot on the moon.

Tickets for Apollo are $5 for nonmembers in addition to general admission and $4 for members. The exhibit is open now through January 23, 2023.

