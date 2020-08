Vanessa Lundin is the owner of a creative and cool new concept called, Denver Mobile Teeth Whitening. She took a sprinter van and recreated the inside to be a boutique self-care van for those who want to get their teeth whitened in a comfortable, private setting!



During COVID her business has thrived due to many working at home and wanting brighter smiles for all those Zoom meetings. Plus, more people have been wanting to do something at the convenience of their own home.