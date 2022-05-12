DENVER METRO, Colo. (KDVR) — Students from high schools in the Jefferson County School District and Denver Public Schools participated in walkouts on Thursday morning to show support for abortion rights.

FOX31 captured video of the peaceful demonstrations as students marched in protest of the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, holding signs and chanting.

A spokesperson from the Jeffco School District submitted this statement in response to the students’ actions:

We have been made aware of plans for student demonstrations and protests during school on May 12 in reaction to last week’s U.S. Supreme Court leaked draft ruling on reversing Roe v. Wade. Though the district takes no position on these types of issues, we are respectful of everyone’s right to express their opinion peacefully. We expect our staff to model professionalism, focus on education, encourage respectful, balanced discourse among students, and support a safe school environment. We expect our community to be: supportive of student voices, tolerant of different views, and respectful of school policies when it comes to access and interacting with students. Please note, unless a school has invited families and the community to join activities, only students and staff will be allowed on school property due to safety reasons. We also know the news media is interested in student activities, but we are respectfully asking them to stay off school property. We understand that this topic is deeply personal. We are firmly committed to a safe and respectful environment that is focused on learning, and encourage our Jeffco Schools community to model a commitment to listening, respect and understanding.

Students from East High School in Denver marched around the Capitol in a rally to showcase their disdain for the possible U.S. Supreme Court decision to reverse the right to abortion.

DPS provided this statement to FOX31 about the event:

Denver Public Schools respects the rights of our students to express themselves in a peaceful manner.