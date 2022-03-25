DENVER (KDVR) — A 47-year-old Denver resident was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing his wife back in 2019.

In July of that year, Phillip Bivins walked into a Denver Police Department district station to turn himself 22-hours after shooting and killing his wife. Tia Bivins was shot and killed on July 18, 2019, at the home they shared at 32nd and Dexter Street.

On Friday, after five-and-a-half hours of deliberation, the jury returned with a conviction verdict that will land Bivins back in court in the summer for sentencing.

According to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, that sentencing is scheduled for June 17 and will be held in courtroom 5C.