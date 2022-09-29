The National Kidney Foundation Kidney Walk is returning to Denver’s City Park on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Benefiting the National Kidney Foundation’s research, education and community programs, the Denver Kidney Walk is one of 70 taking place across the country this year. This is the nation’s largest fundraiser to fight kidney disease.

Sunday’s event includes a 5K run / walk and a 1-mile walk. Festivities begin at 8 a.m., with the run / walks following at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for winners, top fundraisers, team t-shirts and best dog costumes.

DaVita and Centura Transplant are presenting sponsors of the Denver Kidney Walk. All told, organizers hope to raise more than $130,000 in support of kidney health.

Headquartered in Denver, DaVita is a leading provider of kidney care services for more than 200,000 patients across the U.S. DaVita has partnered with the National Kidney Foundation for many years and looks forward to continuing to elevate awareness of kidney disease to improve the health and well-being of its patients.

There is still time to register for the Denver Kidney Walk. Visit kidneywalk.org/Denver to sign up.