Denver International Airport seeking photographs for virtual exhibition

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver International Airport (DEN) is asking Colorado photographers to submit images depicting social distancing and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado from a Distance, DEN’s first virtual-focused exhibit, will include about 50 photographs that focus on inspiring and creative ways Coloradans have remained connected.

Photographs of daily life, solutions for distantly celebrated special occasions, uplifting contact with loved ones or maintaining a sense of community in a unique and safe way are being sought.

Photographers must be Colorado residents and may submit one photo. The juried competition is free to enter.

Submissions must contain a photo, 5 MB or less, and a completed entry form. Send submissions to art@flydenver.com.

The deadline to submit photographs is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.