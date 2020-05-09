Denver Indian restaurant says thanks through food

DENVER (KDVR) — Amar Sarma has been cooking up homemade Indian cuisine for year. He owns Serene Cuisine of India restaurant in Denver and opened up about a year ago.

“It could be paneer, it could be chicken, it could be lamb, it could be shrimp,” Sarma said.

“I’ve been getting a five star rating from maybe more than sixty guests and they love our restaurant.”

In spite of the fact that he has taken a financial hit to his business, he wanted to say thank you to the men and women of the Denver Police Department. “They are the front line worker and anything happens they have to respond first,” Sarma said. “We are definitely grateful to them which is why we want to share our gratitude and love.”

He wanted to say thanks. Amar did so, the best way he knew, with food. “We have a special basmati rice for them,” Sarma said. “And we also have a chicken tikka masala, and a chicken curry for them.”

Law-enforcement work makes a person hungry, and the men and women at District 3 were more than happy to lend a hand.

“It does tear at the heart, it just lets us know that even though we are out there every day, that the community is behind us, the community has our back,” Officer Mike Borquez said.

Today, thanks to Serene Cuisine of India, they had their lunch, too.