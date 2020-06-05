Denver Housing Market still going Strong

As stay-at-home restrictions stemming from the coronavirus loosened and businesses began phased openings in May, metro Denver had a surge of new listings hit the housing market, up 56% month over month to reach 7,312.

Despite only 3,152 homes sold in May, down 20% month over month and 49% year over year, homes under contract increased a substantial 115% from the previous month.

Some of the surge in new listings can be attributed to sellers putting their homes back on the market after withdrawing them when showings were halted back in March.



Home sellers had the upper hand with low inventory in all price ranges except for homes priced over $1 million, where there was 9.5 months of single-family luxury home inventory and an abundance of condos for sale, with more than 25 months of inventory. Anything over six months is considered a buyer’s market.



The average sold price of a home dropped slightly, back below $500,000 to $495,925.

The Memorial Day weekend is historically a slower time for real estate sales but the boost in homebuyer activity kept real estate agents busy this past holiday