DENVER (KDVR) -- A new program that allocates nearly $20 million in federal CARES Act housing assistance funding was approved on Friday. The Property Owner Preservation Program will assist eligible renters and landlords unable to pay due to COVID-19.

The new program, announced on Friday by Governor Polis and the Department of Local Affairs, is a result of legislation passed by the Colorado General Assembly to allocate the funds for housing assistance, including rental and mortgage assistance.