Denver hospitals grapple with surge in COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) — As Denver’s “Home by 10” regulation goes into effect, local hospitals prepare for more COVID-19 cases.

“It never really went away, but there’s definitely a surge happening right now,” Dr. Connie Savor Price, chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist at Denver Health said. “A curfew should be helpful in terms of lowering that transmission in the community.”

Dr. Savor Price says Denver Health Hospital is in tier three, of about seven, in its COVID-19 surge plan.

“We have one unit that we’re flexing right now,” Dr. Savor Price said. “We have one unit that is transitioning to COVID.”

The doctor says her biggest concern is not a lack of personal protective equipment or hospital beds, rather medical workers.

“They also get sick and they’re tired. We already have a shortage of health care workers,” Dr. Savor Price said. “Everybody is really tired. We’re here, we’re here to serve and we will get through this.”

She urges people in our community to hunker down.

“We are in store for a very big wave when you compound the changing weather and people gathering for the holidays,” Dr. Savor Price said. “This could be really difficult for our hospitals if we don’t start making changes, if we don’t start going back to that shut-down mentality.”

Dr. Savor Price says they are noticing older age groups coming to the hospital with COVID-19, similar to this past spring. She says COVID-19 patients are not staying as long and medical experts have learned a lot more about treating patients since the start of the pandemic.