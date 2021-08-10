Denver hits 37 days under air quality warning; smoke expected to improve slightly Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoky skies, poor air quality and low visibility are having a daily impact on the Front Range of Colorado.

Most of the smoke is being transported in upper level winds from wildfires burning all the way out in northern California. The Dixie Fire in that area has burned nearly 490,000 acres and is producing most of the smoke that Colorado is dealing with.

This smoke isn’t only impacting Colorado. Some of the heavy to extreme smoke reaches as far east as Chicago.

Looking ahead to the smoke forecast on Wednesday, there will be slight improvements for some parts of the state. Most of Southern Colorado will be in the moderate smoke category, a big improvement from the heavy to extreme smoke the last few days.

Unfortunately, most of northern Colorado will still have heavy to extreme smoke in place throughout Wednesday.

Another air quality warning has been issued for the northern half of Colorado through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday’s air quality warning was the 37th consecutive day in a row for Denver with an air quality warning in place.

So far in 2021 there have been 50 air quality warnings issued for Denver. The most on record in a year is 52 from 2018, with the data only going back to 2010.