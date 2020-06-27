Denver high school students to launch podcast on racial justice

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of Denver students is launching a podcast, using recent momentum from the Black Lives Matters movement.

Jenelle Nangah, Kaliah Yizar, Alana Mitchell and Dahni Astin are all students at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College in Denver. They are part of the Black Student Alliance. Together they have decided to start a podcast called “Know Justice, Know Peace, DMLK’s The Take.”

“Being able to speak about those things where other people can hear them will be beneficial to our community,” said Yizar.

The title is a play on the Black Lives Matter phrase, “No justice. No Peace.” The students’ version implies the need for a deeper understanding of justice and peace and Black history.

“You can’t dive into the deeper topics without knowing about the past,” said Yizar.

The sophomore says the podcast will discuss Black history and current events. The groups of students will reflect on the topics. They hope their voices offer insights that sometimes aren’t readily available to the broader community.

The group says the podcast is a new opportunity to learn about the Black experience from the young people who live it. They hope that a greater understanding will lead to a better future for everyone.

For more information about the podcast, visit the group’s Facebook page.