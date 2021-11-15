Denver has gone 208 days without measurable snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver still has not seen its first measurable snow of the season this fall. An average November has 7.4 inches of snow accumulation in Denver. This year, Denver has only seen a trace of snowfall, meaning it was below 0.1 inches.

This year is a big contrast to 2020, when Denver’s first snow of the season fell on Sept. 8. In the three years prior, Denver had its first snow in November.

The year 2016 was the last time Denver had to wait until November to see snow.

Denver’s average first snowfall is on Oct. 18, and the record latest first snow is Nov. 21. It’s looking more likely that Denver could break the record for the latest first snow this year.

Monday marks 208 days without snowfall in Denver, which ties the 10th spot for the longest Denver has gone without snow in the fall. Back in 1887, Denver went 235 days without snow.