Back for a third year and now fully in person, the Denver Fringe Festival runs June 23 through 26 with an expanded lineup of 40 original shows across 10 venues in the RiNo / Five Points neighborhoods.

Bringing together a mix of local artists and national acts, the festival aims to make the arts accessible to all with a $15 ticket price for all performances.

The Denver Fringe also includes a KidsFringe for the youngest arts lovers – a weekend long

family-friendly mini-fest with free workshops and shows for kids and families at the RiNo Art

Park Community Hub (1900 35th St), Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.