Denver Foundation grant money helps 90 plus non-profits

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Foundation has awarded another round of grants to Colorado non-profit organizations, in response to COVID-19.

They’ve awarded $2.3 million to over 90 non-profits across the state—most recently, $700,000, through their Critical Needs Fund.

One of the recipients, Re:Vision, says that grant money was vital in continuing their emergency services.

They’re a non-profit organization that helps people across southwest Denver access food.

Re:Vision is located in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood, which was struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our community here in Westwood is 81% Latino. It’s one of the lowest income neighborhoods in Denver, one of the highest eligible for food assistance—but one of the lowest enrolled,” Re:Vision Executive Director JoAnna Cintron said.

They’re in what’s known as a food desert, meaning there aren’t any grocery stores in the area.

“We taught families how to grow their own food in their own home. We had anywhere from 200-250 families in the neighborhood growing their own food,” Cintron said.

But COVID-19 hit months before harvest.

Re:Vision reached out to its Promotoras (who receive specialized training to provide basic health education and resources in the community) to find out what families’ immediate needs were, and discovered many of the community members had lost their jobs in March.

“They don’t have money to buy food for their kids or their family. That is the big issue they’re having right now,” Re:Vision’s Promotora Director Yuridia Bahena said.

Bahena started as a participant in the program back in 2009.

“I had my own produce in my house. I saved a lot of money—maybe $50 or $75 a week,” she recalled.

Re:Vision converted one of its community buildings into an emergency food distribution center in late March, offering delivery and no-contact curbside drop-off, to three times a week.

“We’re feeding anywhere from 200-250 families a week, with 40-60 pound boxes of groceries at no cost,” Cintron said.

They also offer free meal kits, twice a week.

It’s become a critical service to the community.

“They say if they didn’t have this food from us, they wouldn’t have anything to eat,” Bahena told FOX31.

The emergency services weren’t something they initially budgeted for.

The $25,000 grant for the Denver Foundation will ensure they can continue their free-grocery services into the summer—if needed.

“We do need the need is growing. It’s not dwindling. We know low-income communities take a longer time to rebound from something like this,” Cintron said. “We are looking at stretching this emergency funding and emergency programming as long as possible.”