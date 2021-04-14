Denver Food Waste Week shows us how to use every last food items

Imperfect Foods is teaming up with New Belgium Brewing to host the first-ever Denver Food Waste Week. From April 11-17, participating restaurants will create special waste-fighting dishes by incorporating recovered produce or grocery items from Imperfect Foods that otherwise would have gone to waste or ended up in landfills. The goal is to save 1,000 pounds of food from waste in Denver over one week, while supporting local restaurants.

Throughout the week, participating local businesses and restaurants will feature limited edition, waste-less menu items, incorporating ingredients that would have otherwise ended up discarded in landfills and other less fortunate outcomes, but are just as delicious and perfectly edible. It’s just one way of reducing the 40% of food that ends up being wasted.