DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Fire Department Engine 29 extinguished a single-family home that was on fire at 4586 Flanders Way and saved the dog inside.

#DenverFireDepartment extinguished a significant house fire at 4586 Flanders Way & rescued 'Camp' the pup. Luckily there were no injuries. DFD Fire Investigators are working to determine cause of the fire. Traffic will be a concern for a bit longer. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/syG1qVAVVw — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 9, 2020

DFD is investigating the origin of the fire. No one was reported injured.