The 2023 Women Film Festival is set to open April 13th and running through April 16th at the Sie FilmCenter in Denver.

The Festival’s Opening Night presentation is Judy Blume Forever, a documentary celebrating the woman whose trail-blazing books changed the way millions of readers understand themselves, their sexuality and what it means to grow up. The Festival will conclude April 16 at the Sie FilmCenter with a presentation of The Eternal Memory. Using archival footage from both newsreels and intimate home video, this film – winner of the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema Documentary at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival – explores a Chilean couple’s 25-year romance, a husband’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s and his wife’s role as caretaker.

Full festival passes are $75 for Denver Film Members/$85 Non-Member, and individual film tickets are $15 for Denver Film Members/$18 Non-Member. Individual tickets and full festival passes on sale at denverfilm.org.

In addition to an exceptional film lineup, this year’s festival includes an Opening Night reception with food and drinks on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. and a marketplace featuring gifts, artwork, crafts and novelties from local, woman-owned businesses on Saturday, April 15 from noon to 5 p.m. in the Sie FilmCenter lobby.



The festival includes Q&As with filmmakers immediately following the presentation of The Disappearance of Shere Hite on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. and the presentation of Girl Talk on Sunday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m.