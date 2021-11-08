Denver Fashion Week is back for a week long fashion experience

Since 2018, Denver Fashion Week has been Colorado’s largest fashion event. During the week-long show, emerging and established designers and boutiques from both Denver and around the country will showcase their collections’ key seasonal styles, enhanced by the work of talented hairstylists, makeup artists and models.

Denver Fashion Week’s five-day event at McNichols Civic Center Building kicks off with industry workshops on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 16 and 17, followed by three days of shows, November 18, 20 and 21.