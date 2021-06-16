Denver experiences two straight days of 100 degree temperatures for 14th time in history

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver saw record breaking temperatures for the second day in a row on Wednesday. According to the official numbers, Denver’s thermometer hit 100 degrees after temperatures jumped to 101 degrees on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s high temperature of 100 degrees also broke the previous record of 96 degrees that was set one year ago. It’s the second day in a row that we saw record breaking temperatures after Tuesday’s high crossed the 97 degree mark that was set in 1952 and 1993.

We could potentially see a third day in a row of record breaking temperatures on Thursday. Right now, high temperatures are projected to hit 98 degrees, which would tie the record that was set in 2012.

It is rare for temperatures to hit the triple digits for two days in a row in Denver. Tuesday and Wednesday marked the 14th time that Denver has seen that occurrence since 1872.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting some relief this weekend. Temperatures are scheduled to cool back down to the 80s by Friday with an increased chance for rain. Temperatures will stay in the 80s with scattered storms through the weekend.