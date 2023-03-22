DENVER (KDVR) — Denver East High School, the city’s largest school, has a history of violent crime and property crime.

Two adult staff members were shot at the school Wednesday morning by a student for whom the school had a safety plan that included being patted down each day, Denver police said. As of late Wednesday morning, the suspect was not in custody.

Since 2018, Denver Police Department records document dozens of crimes at Denver East High School. These include four aggravated assaults, two of which consisted of felony menacing with a weapon.

There have also been two bomb threats, three threats to injure and two weapons charges.

East High School is the largest high school in Denver, with over 2,500 registered students.