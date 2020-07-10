Denver DMV locations close early due to heat

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver is erring on the side of caution by ordering all Denver Department of Motor Vehicles locations to close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday due to heat.

Social distancing and proper protocol create longer lines that extend outside of the building. In order to reduce the public’s exposure to extreme temperatures, the city announced an early closing.

Anyone arriving after 12:30 p.m. is being asked to visit early in the day next week. They can also drop off their completed paperwork in the branch location dropboxes or complete their transactions online at www.denvergov.org/dmv, by mail or by phone.