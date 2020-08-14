Denver DA files 10 charges against man accused of shooting two Aurora officers

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann filed 10 felony charges on Friday against Dontari Hudson for an incident involving the non-fatal shooting of two Aurora police officers.

Hudson is being charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, five counts of assault in the first degree, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

On July 27, officers from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were following Hudson as part of an investigation into a series of armed convenience store robberies around the Denver Metro area.

Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas told FOX31 that Hudson got out of the vehicle that was being followed and ran through a parking lot.

Officers followed him until he carjacked a vehicle that had two civilians in it, Thomas said. When he tried to drive away, police used the vehicle they were in to block him.

Thomas said that is when the exchange of gunfire took place, wounding two officers and Hudson.

No additional information is being provided at this time because the arrest affidavit is sealed.