Denver DA emphasizes importance of safely securing firearms

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann reminds all gun owners to keep firearms out of the reach of children and teens and locked away, unloaded and separate from ammunition.

“As background checks for firearms increase and people stay at home, it is especially important that firearms are properly stored,” McCann said. “Adults should assume their kids know where the guns are and reduce the chance of harm by safely storing their firearms.”

Guns should be secured by a locked cable or jacket, at the least. Gun safes and lock boxes are higher security and there are companies with short and long-term storage options, as well.

According to the DA’s office, suicides accounted for approximately 78% of all gun deaths in Colorado prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am concerned that factors like depression and suicide, domestic violence and child abuse are likely to rise as the requirement to stay at home continues and people are suffering from stress and anxiety occasioned by the COVID-19 epidemic,” McCann said.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, 350 children under the age of 18 unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else and more than 600 children die by gun suicide every year. They launched the Be Smart program which focuses on education and awareness about child gun deaths.