Denver couple displaced after air compressor flies into their home

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver couple is counting their blessings after a massive air compressor launched out of a neighbor’s yard and barreled into their roof.

Jesse Cottage and Jeanette Tallo are displaced for the foreseeable future. However, right now, they are focused on the positive.

“I was right there and then wham bam,” Cottage said.

Sunday was Cottage’s 40th birthday. The DJ was spinning tunes for some friends when he got the biggest surprise he could imagine.

“It just came down wobbling down, it got bigger and bigger and they started yelling into me,” he said.

Tallo and their friends saw it happen from the porch and thought they were seeing things.

“It was little red, we could see it and it just got bigger and bigger and bigger and we’re like ‘it’s going to hit us,’” Tallo said.

Ring video obtained by FOX31 captures the compressor launching from across the street.

“We thought a plane blew up, or a plane engine came in,” Cottage said.

DFD Investigators say the air compressor that launched into their home came from behind a neighbor’s back yard across the street, several doors down.

Crews are still working to figure out what happened to send the compressor flying.

“The A-frame slowed it down, that room doesn’t have an A-frame so it probably would have smashed all the way through easy,” Cottage said. “So, 10 more feet I could have been smashed.”

Cottage and Tallo are thinking about how they got so lucky to survive.

“Keep your thoughts positive, stay in the light because something happened right,” Tallo said.

Friends created a go-fund-me for this displaced couple.