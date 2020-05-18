Denver considers outdoor restaurant and bar opening

Mercantile Dining and Provision at Union Station is one of Chef Alex Seidel’s two restaurants in Denver. (Photo: Drew Engelbart/KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – An outdoor option is being created by the City and County of Denver to allow sit down service for restaurants, bars, cafes, coffee shops, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distillery pubs, wineries, tasting rooms and similar places.

Outdoor seating being considered expands to adjacent parking lots, streets and sidewalks.

Eligible businesses must submit a proposal for the city to review. Every proposal should include plans and accommodations for safety, mobility, and local and emergency access.

“Business owners need time to prepare for re-opening, and we want to set them up for success as soon as dine-in becomes permissible again,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.

“We also want to ensure it’s safe for employees and customers to return to these businesses when that time comes.”

Once approved the program will be available through September 7, 2020.

A virtual information session will be held from 1 – 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 19.

The city is currently accepting interest forms.