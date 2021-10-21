Denver Comedy Underground with Lisa Curry

Lisa Curry is an internationally touring comedian and TV writer based in Los Angeles. She began her career as part of Second City Hollywood’s house improv ensemble, where she performed with some of the most well-respected names in comedy. Her quick mind and sharp wit have landed her jobs as a correspondent, covering a range of events, from the first Women’s March in New York to a cryptocurrency conference in Silicon Valley.

Lisa will be performing several stand-up comedy shows in the Denver area including Denver Comedy Underground from October 19-24th. Lisa is also currently the opening act on Jim Jeffries national ‘Moist’ tour and just wrapped her own comedy tour in Dubai.